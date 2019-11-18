The European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee has approved Hungary’s candidate for European commissioner after coordinators of the legislative body’s political groups accepted Olivér Várhelyi’s answers to the additional written questions he was given following his hearing last week.

The European People’s Party‘s parliamentary group said on Twitter that the foreign affairs committee had backed Varhelyi’s candidacy with a two-thirds majority as required for his approval as commissioner.

The EP’s Conference of Committee Chairs is expected to review the evaluations and recommendations given for the commissioner candidates and bring a formal end to the hearings on Thursday.

At last Thursday’s hearing, Várhelyi vowed to carry out his duties as commissioner independently of any government, emphasising his intention to follow the EU’s policy objectives. Details HERE.

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s team must also be approved by the EP plenary. The vote is expected to be held on Nov. 27.

In reaction to Várhelyi’s approval, the Government Information Centre said the Hungarian opposition’s “scheming” to prevent Hungary from sending a commissioner to Brussels had failed.

“The government welcomes that the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee has supported Olivér Várhelyi’s appointment as European commissioner,”

the centre said in a statement. Hungary considers the EU’s neighbourhood and enlargement portfolio crucial in terms of strengthening the bloc, the integration of the Western Balkan region and the defence of the Balkan migration route, it added.

Source: mti