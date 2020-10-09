Dóra Dúró, the deputy leader of the radical non-parliamentary Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) party, on Friday shredded another children’s book which she claimed contained “homosexual propaganda”.

Dúró told a press conference that she considered it “outrageous” that literary historian Zsófia Bán’s book about a class of diverse children had received financial backing from the National Cultural Fund (NKA). The independent MP noted that Bán addressed the opening of the Budapest Pride festival in 2013.

She argued that having a character in the book who has “two mothers instead of a father and a mother” amounted to “homosexual propaganda”.

She also criticised the work for “sensitising our children” to the acceptance of a black classmate from abroad.

Last month, Dúró tore apart another children’s book which retells fairy tales with sexual and ethnic minorities as main characters. She said she will turn to Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler over the matter, asking him why and how much the NKA had contributed to the book’s publication. Here is a video about what she did with the book:

